HARPSWELL, Maine — A member of Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue awoke early Saturday morning to find her house ablaze and was able to use her portable radio to call for help.

Noel Yacobian was woken by smoke detectors at about 1 a.m. and saw through the window that the back of her home at 189 Basin Point Road was on fire, Harpswell Neck Fire and Rescue Chief David Mercier said Saturday.

"So she grabbed her dog" and escaped, he said.

Firefighters arrived to find the single-story, ranch-style home had "a high volume of fire in the attic space," Mercier said.

Firefighters from the towns Cundy's Harbor Volunteer Fire Department and Orrs & Bailey Islands Fire Department, both also in Harpswell, and Brunswick Fire Department, worked to put the flames out, battling "extremely strong winds" blowing across Basin Cove, according to Mercier.

One firefighter from the Orrs & Bailey Islands Fire Department fell into the basement, badly spraining his ankle, and was pulled out by other firefighters. He was taken to Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick as a precaution.

Mercier said the fire burned the entire roof off the building and the rest was badly damaged by heat and water, leaving it "pretty much destroyed."

The office of the Maine State Fire Marshal was contacted, but Mercier said Saturday afternoon that he had no information yet on a cause.

Crews cleared the scene at about 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

