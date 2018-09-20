CORINTH (NEWS CENTER Maine) -- With plenty of fuel to feed a fire, the main building at a local pellet mill in Penobscot County burned down on Wednesday night.

Route 15 was shut down as 22 departments responded to the fire at Corinth Pellets Manufacturing LLC on Hob Road, according to Jeff Bragdon, the Assistant Chief of the Corinth Fire Department.

The fire started around 6 p.m. in the manufacturing part of the mill, Bragdon said.

Crews from Dexter, Howland, Brewer, Bangor, Carmel, Dover-Foxcroft, Lagrange, and Garland were at the scene. The Salvation Army was also spotted.

Bragdon said his brother, Corinth Fire Chief Scott Bragdon, was brought to the hospital for heat exhaustion. He was released after about three hours of treatment and returned to work the next day.

After taking time to assess the situation, the chief said the fire started when a piece of equipment overheated and ignited the nearby wood products. The flames spread to the roof and destroyed the main building. But the chief said it was stopped before it could spread to the office and a warehouse.

Chief Bragdon said the business was insured and an insurance adjuster paid a visit on Thursday to assess the damage.

© NEWS CENTER Maine