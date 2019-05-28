SHIRLEY, Maine — The body of a man from Blanchard Township was found Tuesday in neighboring Shirley by wardens from the Maine Warden Service, who began searching a day prior after the 66-year-old was reported missing.

Clayton Burton's wife told wardens she was out of town when her husband had left to go fishing last Thursday, May 23, along the east branch of the Piscataquis River. When she returned Monday, she could tell that Burton had not been home for several days. She called the Maine Warden Service.

Utilizing information about where he liked to fish, provided by his wife, two wardens late Monday night found Burton's ATV near a bog off the railroad bed of the abandoned Bangor and Aroostook Railroad, which runs adjacent to the Piscataquis through Blanchard and Shirley.

Wardens returned Tuesday to the bog area in which ATV was located. Using canoes and an aircraft to search the area, Burton's kayak and fishing gear were found in two different areas along the south shore of the Piscataquis.

Several K-9s and their handlers were called in to help search, and a pair found Burton's body at about 11:30 a.m., not far from his fishing gear.

The Warden Service said the state medical examiner's office was notified, and Burton's body was taken to Lary Funeral Home in Milo.