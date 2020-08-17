Over $700K raised for slain boy's funeral in North Carolina

Cannon's funeral was held Thursday, days after the boy was fatally shot in the family’s driveway as he rode his bike.

WILSON, N.C. — More than $700,000 has been raised for the funeral service of a slain 5-year-old boy in North Carolina whose death has captured national attention.

The donations poured into a GoFundMe page organized by Gwen Hinnant, who identifies herself on the website as Cannon Hinnant’s grandmother.

A neighbor has been charged with first-degree murder in his death. Some have taken to social media to claim that race was a factor in Cannon’s death.

Police warned Friday about false information circulating on social media about the case.

