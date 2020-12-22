More than 40 Maine high school seniors nominated for U.S. military academies

The students are nominated by a member of Maine's congressional delegation.

PITTSFIELD, Maine — Forty-two Maine high school seniors hoping for a chance to serve their country have been nominated to U.S. military academies by members of Maine's congressional delegation.

"Definitely super excited," Boothbay Region High School senior Glory Blethen tells NEWS CENTER Maine.

Glory's been accepted to both the United States Merchant Marine Academy (known as USMMA or Kings Point) in Nassau County, New York, and the United States Coast Guard Academy (USCGA) in New London, Connecticut.

“After school I looked at my phone and I was like, ‘Washington D.C.? This is so weird,’ and it was actually Sen. Susan Collins who called me,” Glory says, recalling the moment she was accepted into the academies.

“I was nominated to the Air Force Academy by Susan Collins and [U.S. Sen.] Angus King and then I was nominated to the Naval Academy by Collins and [U.S. Rep. Jared Golden],” says Maine Central Institute senior Emelyn Hatch.

Over 40 of Maine's high school seniors have been nominated for U.S. service academies. I spoke to a few of these nominees including Glory Blethen of Boothbay. I'll have their story this morning on @newscentermaine #wakeMEup pic.twitter.com/pCsJ2eOVtU — Alex Haskell (@AlexHaskellTV) December 22, 2020

Emelyn and Glory say they want to go to the academies because of their passion to serve their country.

“We have a form that we fill out that we have all the different characteristics that we’re looking for," says David Patch, who sits on U.S. Rep. Chellie Pingree's academy nomination committee. He helps suggest to the congresswoman which candidates should be nominated.

Patch said that by being on the committee, he's realized Maine and the whole country has a special group of kids.

Nominees yet to be accepted to the academies will compete for admission during the coming months.

The following students from Maine have been nominated as candidates to the military academies from Senators Collins and King:

United States Air Force Academy – Colorado Springs

Joseph Bergen, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Paxton Dionne, Bangor, Bangor High School

Garrett Engstrom, Alton, Old Town High School

Harrison Hartnett, Oxford, Oxford Hills Comprehensive High School

Emelyn Hatch, Pittsfield, Maine Central Institute

August Huffard, Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School

Kathleen Hughes, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Andrew Klein, Cumberland Center, Greely High School

Jonathan Leal, York, York High School

Brendan Mailloux, Portland, Portland High School

Tyler Ormonde, Whitefield, Erskine Academy

Jaimey-Leigh Weidner, Bowdoin, Mount Ararat High School.

United States Merchant Marine Academy – Kings Point

Glory Blethen, Boothbay, Boothbay Region High School

August Huffard, Cape Elizabeth, Cape Elizabeth High School

Sumner Rugh, Chebeague Island, Yarmouth High School

United States Military Academy – West Point

Jack Begin, Chelsea, Cony High School

Garrett Engstrom, Alton, Old Town High School

Bryan Frost, Newburgh, Hampden Academy

Charles Fussell, Orrington, John Bapst High School

Calvin Healey, York, York High School

Aidan Joyce, Scarborough, Scarborough High School

Benjamin Keller, Falmouth, Falmouth High School

Jonathan Leal, York, York High School

Jacob Lowe, Saco, Thornton Academy

Daniel Penney, Hollis Center, Waynflete

Kelby Young, Chelsea, Erskine Academy

United States Naval Academy – Annapolis

Kylie Bedard, Saco, Thornton Academy

Patrick Bergen, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Sawyer Carson, Belfast, Belfast Area High School

Felix Cutler, Winter Harbor, Tabor Academy

Anna Drinkert, Orono, Orono High School

Rylee Eaton, Little Deer Isle, Deer Isle Stonington High School

Delaney Feeney, Winthrop, Kents Hill High School

Charles Griebel, Hope, Camden Hills Regional High School

Emelyn Hatch, Pittsfield, Maine Central Institute

Kathleen Hughes, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Jacob Lowe, Saco, Thornton Academy

Lily Pires, Yarmouth, Yarmouth High School

Sadie Skinner, Orr’s Island, Mount Ararat High School

Olivia Tiner, Winslow, Winslow High School