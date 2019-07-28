AUBURN, Maine — Over 100 friends and family of the 41-year-old Turner man killed Saturday night gathered to honor their friend in the Auburn Walmart parking lot Sunday evening.

Jean Fournier died from wounds suffered in a shooting after witnesses said Fournier and another man had a heated confrontation in the Auburn Walmart parking lot Saturday evening.

Witnesses told the Lewiston Sun Journal Fournier was involved in some altercation with another man. Witnesses told the paper punches were thrown and two shots rang out after Fournier appeared to have turned his back to return to his vehicle.

Friends and family are devastated by Fournier's death.

“Jean was a big huge teddy bear, wouldn’t do anything to anybody. Just an awesome guy. He didn’t deserve what happened to him,” said close friend Holly Footman.

“Regardless of the situation, the kid didn’t have to pull out a gun. He didn’t have to shoot him in the back for nothing. He’s a coward. I hope he gets what he deserves. I hope he rots in jail,” said Footman.

Witness have identified the shooter's name to NEWS CENTER Maine, but we are waiting for officials to confirm the name before we report that information.

Friends hugged, cried and lit candles to honor Fournier.

Adam Turner, close friend of Fournier and organizer of the vigil, struggled to make sense of the killing.

"You got everybody thinking guns are okay. They're not okay," said Turner. "No (Fournier's) suffering, his family is suffering over an argument, over names being called. That's wild to me."

Many friends chose not to speak in front of the whole group, but shared stories and remembrance of Fournier one one one.

Turner did thank the crowd for gathering and led the group in the Lord's Prayer.

One woman didn't speak at all but simply held a sign that read, "More Love. Less Violence"

Shoppers passed by and commented on the vigil.

“Nothing good comes out of death. It’s sad to see this happen,” said shopper Kris Winner. Winner said the awful act of violence should be blamed on the shooter, not the weapon.

“I think this is a prime example of why people should have the right to conceal carry,” Winner said. “You always hope you never have to use it, but in a situation like that, you’d be glad that you do have a way to defend yourself.”

Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland told NEWS CENTER Maine, that as of early Sunday afternoon those involved in the shooting have been interviewed but are not in custody.

McCausland said investigators worked late into the evening Saturday questioning the man involved in the shooting, along with several others who were nearby.

An autopsy on Fournier's body was to have been completed sometime Sunday, according to McCausland.