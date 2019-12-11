ETNA, Maine — Etna Fire and Rescue has had three close calls in the month of November and is using them to remind Mainers of the law.

State of Maine law requires drivers to move over and slow down when they see first responders - all things that did not happen recently for members of Etna Fire and Rescue.

On Friday, Nov. 1, an Etna fire truck was rear-ended while responding to a call on the interstate. Officials say no one was injured, but Engine 521 got a nice dent.

On Monday, Nov. 11, the fire department's utility truck was rear-ended. None of the firefighters were injured, but an occupant of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital.

And later on Monday night, while at another crash scene, first responders set up traffic cones and a flashing strobe to direct traffic, but the strobe did not survive because it was hit.

The three close calls prompted Fire Chief Timothy Hall to take to Facebook and remind Mainers of the law and the peril that first responders face when drivers do not pay attention.

"I speak for all firefighters, EMT's, police officers, wrecker drivers, DOT workers...WE ALL WANT TO GO HOME!!!!"

Hall went on to say that, while he was glad no one was seriously injured in the accidents and that equipment can be fixed or replaced, it is the safety of first responders he has on his mind.

"I am asking you to slow down, pay attention and to make sure everyone is safe. Tell your friends, your co-workers, your boss, tell everyone!!"