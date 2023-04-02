Warming shelters in Maine see large crowds during extreme cold snap

"I used to be homeless so I know it can get dangerous in the wintertime," one formerly unhoused local Mainer said.

PORTLAND, Maine — With record-low temperatures and wind chill factors dropping into extreme negatives over the weekend, staying warm is vital.

There were questions about what people who experience homelessness would do in this cold weather. For the unhoused community in Portland, though, the need for these shelters has been a necessity.

According to Maine Housing, more than 4,400 people were experiencing homelessness in Maine in 2022.

Scott Smith told NEWS CENTER Maine he experiences homelessness in Greater Portland.

"It's essential. As of today, it's essential. Yesterday it was essential. You had to be somewhere," he said.

Access to warming shelters could be the difference between life and death.

"I have a lot of friends in there, people I've known a long time, and I was glad to see them come in instead of staying out and being stubborn," Smith said. "Unfortunately, there are people still out there being stubborn and risking their lives."

Even before the arctic blast hit, advocates for the unhoused were seeing cases of frostbite which increased the need for community members to get involved.

Shay Dufour, who was once unhoused, is now a local volunteer and advocate.

She said at least 60 people have come through the doors Saturday afternoon at First Parish Church in Portland to get warm.

"So many people that have volunteered their time here to help others that really need this stay," Dufour said.

The Salvation Army in Portland said it would open its doors for those who need it Saturday evening. On Friday night, reported being at capacity, with 65 people coming to stay warm.

Record-low temperatures are expected to leave the state, but winter in Maine is still deadly for those with no place warm place to go.

Many people know firsthand the dangers this cold air could present.

"I used to be homeless so I know it can get dangerous in the wintertime," Adam Rice, who was formerly unhoused, said.

"When we have desperate dangerous weather like this, there is just nowhere for this population to turn," Connor O'Neal, a volunteer at the shelter, said.

The Greater Portland Metro Bus said it was offering free bus transportation for those who need it to get to the warming shelters.

"I'd love to see the community coming together like this, but you do not see this much anymore," Smith said.