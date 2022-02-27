Two hotels to stop housing homeless following complaints

The Portland Press Herald reports that the Days Inn and Comfort Inn near the Maine Mall will not renew its contract with MaineHousing to provide emergency shelter.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — A company operating two hotels in Maine says it will stop hosting hundreds of people experiencing homelessness because of complaints from neighboring businesses.

Suresh Gali, head of New Gen Hospitality Management, made the announcement at a city meeting Friday.