Toys For Tots accepting last-minute toy donations

Time is running out to donate new toys for children in need.

BANGOR, Maine — If you're still looking to do some good this holiday season there is still time to donate to Toys For Tots.

Wireless Zone locations across Maine are partnered up with the campaign this year. Some of those stores are currently accepting new toy donations, but time is running out.

Locations in Bangor, Skowhegan, Newport, and Presque Isle are all taking in donations through Thursday. A location in Sanford is accepting donations until the end of Friday.

“I think this year, the impact of this campaign is even bigger than it ever has been," Becky MacManus, marketing manager of Wireless Zone told NEWS CENTER Maine.

MacManus added donating to Toy For Tots is a good way to help kids in Maine's communities receive a little extra joy this holiday season.

In 2019, Toys For Tots donated more than 41,000 new toys throughout central Maine. The campaign is hoping to match that number this year.