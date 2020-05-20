PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Red Claws is at it again helping Maine’s frontline workers through the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic with its ‘Fueling the Frontline’ campaign. The G League team, on behalf of the Boston Celtics Shamrock Foundation along with TD Bank and Pizza Villa, provided meals to 35 crew members at three Portland Fire Department stations on Wednesday.

"This is just a way for us to show that we're here for more things than just entertainment at the Expo, but to be a good community partner and do our part in bringing individuals together. In particular during times like this," Red Claws President Dajuan Eubanks previously told NEWS CENTER Maine.

This is the third event in the 6-week program that aims at supporting Maine’s local economy while providing meals to essential workers and those impacted by the COVID-19, coronavirus pandemic.

According to a press release, the owners of Pizza Villa, Robert and Samuel Minervino wanted to partner with the department because their father and other relatives served as Portland City Firefighters prior to retiring.

