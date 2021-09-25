The 'Greater Portland Walk to End Alzheimer's' returns

A group of about 100 people got together at Payson Park Saturday morning for a staggered, socially distanced walk around Portland’s Back Bay.

PORTLAND, Maine — At Portland’s Payson Park on Baxter Blvd Saturday morning, a group of about 100 people gathered for the Greater Portland Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

Last year’s walk involved participants and teams walking around in their own neighborhoods to stay safe against the spread of COVID-19. This year, they gave everyone the option to either stagger their walk around Portland’s Back Bay for the in-person event or participate by walking in their own neighborhood.

“We kind of have tried to not go in one big clump this year, so they've staggered the start and let people kind of start when they want to,” says Renate Scholz, Chair of the Greater Portland Walk Committee.

Before the walk began, a ceremony was held in which participants planted special windmill flowers in a Promise Garden.

Everybody had a color of flower that represented how they are connected to Alzheimer’s or dementia.

A purple flower symbolizes you’ve lost a loved one to Alzheimer’s/dementia.

An orange flower symbolizes you’re a supporter of the Alzheimer’s Association's cause.

A yellow flower represents someone that is supporting or caring for some with Alzheimer’s/dementia.

And a blue flower represents that you have Alzheimer’s/dementia.

There’s also one white flower that is shown as a symbol of hope that one day there will be a cure for Alzheimer’s/dementia.

“Everybody places their flowers in the promise garden in the hope that the promise is that we’re committed to the cause of having that be a garden full of white flowers someday,” says Renate Scholz.

“We have a little smaller crowd. I think the weather was discouraging to some people, but we do have over a hundred people here today and five hundred people that have actually registered and raised money for the event,” says Scholz.

As of September 25th, 2021, The Greater Portland Walk to End Alzheimer’s has raised 85% of its total goal. That’s $143,002 out of $168,000.



Anyone can still donate to the cause by going to the Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s website.







