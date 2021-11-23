South Portland bakers make pies for Preble Street Resource Center

The Pies for Preble Thanksgiving charity event welcomed all to bake pies at the First Congregational Church UCC's kitchen.

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — South Portland bakers gathered Tuesday for an evening of pie-making to benefit the Preble Street Resource Center.

The Pies for Preble event was organized by Ellen Clancy who started the event in 2002. The event has taken place in some form every year since 2002 and has grown.

For many years, including this year, the First Congregational Church on Cottage Street in South Portland has donated its kitchen space for volunteers to bake pies.

Scratch Baking Co. in South Portland also donates pie boxes for the pies to be stored safely.

“At this time of year, I think that it’s just a great thing to kind of get away from your own life and to start thinking a little bit about others,” Ellen Clancy said.

Clancy has volunteered at the Preble Street Resource Center and said it’s a very rewarding feeling to help and give to others.

“I’ve worked there as a volunteer every so often, and there is quite a need there. They really do some fantastic work, so it’s very rewarding to be giving to someplace that is pretty much run by volunteers.” Clancy said.

Anyone was welcome to bake pies at the church between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. Clancy said she started baking at 6 a.m. and had 30 pies in her house. She expected 60 pies to be made for the Preble Street Resource Center.