'Sockuary' drive in Portland distributes socks to teens who need them

For the month of February, Maine company Hunter Panels is collecting new pairs of socks to donate to Preble Street Teen Services.

PORTLAND, Maine — Preble Street provides all kinds of support for teens, everything from food and shelter to mental health and education services.

A representative for the shelter said socks are the No. 1 item needed for kids and teens who stay at and frequent the shelter, especially during the cold winter months.

To help fill that need, a local insulation business that keeps buildings warm is gathering new pairs of socks to later donate to Preble Shelter Teen Services.



The Portland-based Hunter Panels decided to find another way to keep people in need warm. They're calling the effort "Sockuary," because it's only running for the month of February.

"Our company is going to match up to 200 additional pairs," Ed Krusec, the director of sales said.



This is the first year they are collecting socks for folks in need.

"There's a lot of people with needs, the homeless and shelters. And children especially should never go without being warm. It was stemmed a lot from the coat drives and things we've seen in the past, and just a different spin on it," he said.

If you would like to help, you can stop by or send your donation of new socks to 15 Franklin St. in Portland by the end of this month.

"This was a way going into the winter, and we are most of the way through it, but these months can be very brutal, and socks are... I think cold feet, for me at least, is something that you want to avoid," Krusec mentioned.

To participate, you can send to or drop off at Hunter Panels.

Attn: Natalie Tobey

15 Franklin St., 3rd Floor, Portland, Maine 04101