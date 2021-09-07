Register for 2021 Travis Mills Foundation Plane Pull

Buddy up with 20 of your best friends and pull a plane to while help Maine veterans through the Travis Mills Foundation.

PORTLAND, Maine — Ever want to pull a plane for fun? YES? Well, then this is your lucky day.

Gather your friends, family, or your co-workers and create a team to pull a plane in the 2021 Travis Mills Foundation Plane Pull.

Your team of 20 will meet on October 16 at the Portland International Jetport for an ultimate game of tug of war and to see which team can pull an 80-ton plane 20 feet the fastest.

Each team must raise $2,500, all of which goes to The Travis Mills Foundation to help reach the goal of $150,000.

Register your team for this event here.

Teams are divided into three divisions:

General

Women’s Only

Veteran/First Responder (75% of team members must be veterans and/or first responders).

Prizes will be awarded for top fundraiser, quickest pull per division, and most patriotic.

This event will be free to the public to cheer on their favorite team. There will be activities for children, food trucks, and more. This event will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

The Travis Mills Foundation supports recalibrated veterans and their families through various programs that help these heroic men and women overcome physical and emotional obstacles, strengthen their families, and provide well-deserved rest and relaxation.

This retreat is located in the Belgrade Lakes Region of Maine. Veteran families who have been injured in active duty or as a result of their service to our nation receive an all-inclusive, all-expenses-paid, barrier-free vacation in Maine where they participate in adaptive activities, bond with other veteran families, and enjoy much-needed rest and relaxation in Maine’s outdoors.