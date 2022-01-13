NEWS CENTER Maine's 2022 Project Heat Telethon to help with heating assistance in Maine

Your donation to NCM's 2022 Project Heat Telethon on Jan. 20 will help Mainers with heating assistance through the cold winter months.

MAINE, USA — Each year, thousands of Mainers struggle to heat their homes. Nearly two-thirds of Maine households use fuel oil as their primary energy source for home heating, a larger share than in any other state. The reliance on oil to heat homes is vital in ensuring people can stay warm and in their homes.

On Jan. 20, NEWS CENTER Maine’s Project Heat telethon will raise money to support United Way’s Keep ME Warm fund. Phone lines will be open from 5:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m. With the help of all eight United Ways of Maine and 211 Maine, your donations will be used statewide.

Phone numbers will be listed here the morning of the telethon.

After the onset of the coronavirus pandemic reduced fuel prices dramatically in 2020, the price of heating oil in Maine has rebounded to roughly the same as in 2019. Your contributions are needed now more than ever.

Keep ME Warm fund was created in 2008. It’s a partnership of the eight United Ways in Maine and 12 Community Action Agencies.

Keep ME Warm Fund is the only statewide fuel assistance fundraising effort in the state. Funds are distributed to CAPs and United Ways as well as 211. United Way of Southern Maine will collect and distribute funds based on a formula developed by the Community Action Programs and United Ways in Maine. Community Action Programs receive 65% of the funds, United Ways receive 25%, and 211 Maine receives the remaining 10%.

Data from 211 Maine shows that heating assistance is a major concern for thousands of Mainers each year. Fuel payment and electric payment assistance continue to be top concerns among callers, last year totaling 10,580 requests statewide.

In 2021, Keep ME Warm raised a total of $466,359 total helping over 2,000 homes with 100 gallons of heating assistance.

If you are in need of heating assistance, please call 2-1-1.