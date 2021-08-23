Patriots plane to bring supplies and personnel to Haiti

The shipment is in response to last weekend's devastating earthquake.

BOSTON — The New England Patriots’ team plane is headed to Haiti today, where a 7.2 magnitude earthquake struck last weekend. The plane is carrying nearly 40 pallets of supplies and personnel to help with ongoing relief and recovery.

The team and Kraft family are making the delivery with Build Health International (BHI) and Partners in Health (PIH).

The shipment includes medical equipment, supplies, medicine, water, and consumables that are needed to treat trauma patients, according to BHI.

The Patriots team plane takes off on another humanitarian mission, delivering lifesaving aid to Haiti, with @PIH & @BuildHealthIntl. pic.twitter.com/uy65vKaTxM — New England Patriots (@Patriots) August 21, 2021

“We are deeply grateful to the Kraft Family, the entire Patriots organization, Partners In Health, and Build Health International for their incredible support and generosity in delivering these critical supplies and medical equipment to the people of Haiti during this devastating time,” said Governor Charlie Baker.