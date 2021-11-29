Oakhurst to donate $1M to Good Shepherd Food Bank to help fight hunger in Maine

The dairy company is donating $1 million worth of dairy products and money as part of the food bank's $250 million fundraising campaign.

Oakhurst will achieve its goal to help the Good Shepherd Food Bank in closing Maine's meal gap by 2025. The food bank estimates that more than 182,000 Mainers are experiencing hunger.

The dairy company is donating $1 million worth of dairy products and money as part of the food bank's $250 million fundraising campaign. The company announced its pledge Monday to donate $200,000 in funds and $479,000 in food donations to the food bank's Campaign to End Hunger to help the state's food insecurity.



Oakhurst president John Bennett said Mainers can't be successful members of communities without eating healthy food each day.

“It is critically important to the long-term welfare and prosperity of our state that Maine families and children have access to nutritious food so they can thrive and become active, successful members of our community, John Bennett, president of Oakhurst Dairy, said. "At Oakhurst, we believe that ‘Giving Goodness’ is a team effort, and we’re proud to join the Good Shepherd Food Bank team in its mission to end hunger in our great state.”



Good Shepherd Food Bank President Kristen Miale said Maine continues to see a rise in the number of families in need of healthy meals.

"They tend to be more front line workers, they don't always have secure access to healthcare, they tend to be in more vulnerable home situations, so the pandemic... While many families are seeing kind of the other side of the pandemic, what we are seeing is that the most marginalized communities...they are not beginning to see the end of the pandemic, and so they definitely still need our support," Miale said.



Oakhurst said Monday's announcement in addition to previous donations made to the organization over the last two years totaling almost $420,000 will total a little over $1 million by the end of 2025.

According to a news release, the Good Shepherd Food Bank has set a goal to raise $250 million in large-scale food donations from food retailers, manufacturers, producers, and Maine farmers, as well as $100 million in philanthropic donations from individuals, businesses, and foundations by 2025.

“Since the start of the pandemic, Maine has seen a dramatic increase in families and individuals who need help from our partner food pantries to ensure healthy food is on their tables,” Kristen Miale, president of Good Shepherd Food Bank, said. “It is more important than ever to help Mainers get the food they need to thrive, and we are grateful Oakhurst is joining us in our mission to end hunger in the state with this generous cash and nutritious product donation. In the last year, many of our partners reported increased visits from families who had never experienced food insecurity. No community in our state is immune.”

The food bank launched the Campaign to End Hunger before the pandemic, with the goal of fully closing Maine’s meal gap by ensuring all Mainers have access to enough healthy food by 2025.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Household Food Security report, 11.4% of Maine households were food insecure between 2018 and 2020, which is higher than the national average.

Maine also ranks fifth in the nation for very low food insecurity, a more severe range of food insecurity that involves reduced food intake and disrupted eating patterns.

The Food Bank also estimates that as many as 50,000 children in Maine live in households that are experiencing hunger.

The organization has raised nearly $165 million toward the $250 million campaign goal to date.

For more information on the Campaign to End Hunger, click here.

Miale said there are more than 8 million meals needed to close Maine's meal gap. Those who wish to help the organization can click here.