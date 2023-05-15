Nonprofit aims to help domestic abuse survivors, share their stories with new initiative

Partners for Peace will be hosting a handful of workshops in the upcoming months for folks to express themselves through creativity.

BANGOR, Maine — Partners for Peace, a nonprofit in Bangor, is looking to empower survivors of domestic abuse by helping them share their stories through creative outlets.

In the upcoming months, the program will host a handful of workshops for folks to get involved in and try out different outlets of expression.

From painting, music, photography, poetry, and more, anyone can join a workshop even without prior art experience.

It's all part of a bigger project to collect 50 stories, which will be featured at the end of the year for Partners for Peace's 50th Anniversary.

Anyone can submit a piece to be featured, either through a workshop or from home, but it's not required to join in.

Partners for Peace Director of Development Casey Faulkingham said that oftentimes sharing stories can work to break down barriers and help others realize they're not alone.

"It can help us realize things about ourselves that we didn't realize before, especially when we're creating and expressing with other people around us; that's what's so beautiful about these workshops," Faulkingham said. "The more we talk about this with each other, the more that we can gain a sense of community and we can find healing."

If you're interested in joining in on a workshop or submitting a piece you can do so here.

If you or a loved one may be in a domestic violence situation, you can contact Partners for Peace's 24-hour helpline at 1-800-863-9909 for help and support.