New blue square campaign aims to raise awareness and fight antisemitism

The $25 million #StandUpToJewishHate campaign launched earlier this week by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft aims to combat all forms of antisemitism.

MAINE, Maine — A new campaign recently launched by New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft aims to educate more people about antisemitism, what it looks like these days, and how to combat it. The #StandUpToJewishHate campaign combats Jewish hate, and the foundation has run ads during NFL games and other sporting events to raise awareness and rally people to combat hate.

Matthew Berger is the executive director of the nonprofit Foundation to Combat Antisemitism, or FCAS.

"A recent study finds that more than half of Americans don't think that antisemitism is a problem in this country today, so we are trying to raise awareness," Berger said. "We are telling people that if you care about injustices towards other communities, such as racism, and gender inequality or hate toward the Asian community or LGBTQ community, we want antisemitism to be part of the same conversation."

According to the FBI, Jewish people make up approximately 2.4% of the U.S. population yet are victims of nearly 9% of all hate crimes and 55% religious hate crimes in the U.S.

Antisemitic attacks have drastically risen in the past few years, and FCAS reports an increase in the number of social media discussions on the topic have increased during this past year.

Berger said social media has made it easier for people with minority views to congregate.

And, he added, if you express antisemitic views on social media, you will find an audience, and you find people who agree with you like never before. People who get support for these things feel more empowered to say negative things and to take they hatred to the next level.

"To respond to hatred that they might see on social media, to galvanize their friends and their community to take action against antisemitism that they see in their communities or in society at large, we've seen this work. We know that other communities when they are targeted, if they have support from allies, if people speak up for them, if the community comes together and rallies for good against those that are perpetuating evil, that good things happen," Berger said.

Here are some facts from the FCAS:

One in four Jewish Americans have been targets of antisemitism in the past year

40% of Jewish Americans have avoided some physical locations, wearing symbols, or sharing content which identifies them as Jewish because of antisemitism

65% of college students who belong to Jewish Greek organizations feel unsafe on campus

Berger said the values the campaign is reenforcing are universal.

"They are the same values that we would expect people to take if they face racism or any other kind of stereotyping or hatred in their community," he said. "We want all of our communities to take action."

