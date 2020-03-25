During this COVID-19 pandemic, many Mainers are finding themselves unemployed. Now is the time for neighbors to help their fellow neighbors with food, fuel assistance, and other services to help make ends meet.

NEWS CENTER Maine and United Ways of Maine (all 9 of them) have partnered for Maine United, a fund to help those in need right now.

TO DONATE:

If you can help, please donate to Maine United.

NEED ASSISTANCE:

If you need assistance, please call 2-1-1.

The COVID-19 Relief Fund is a concrete way for people in Maine to donate to the county or counties that they wish to support. Each United Way is responding to the needs in their respective communities, including food and shelter, as well as assessing short and long term impact.

100% of donations will go directly to support people in this time of need.

Many agencies are feeling the stress with limited resources to help the most vulnerable in our communities, and contributions to the COVID-19 Relief Fund will help tremendously.

Now is the time for Maine to come together when we all have to stay apart.

RELATED: Teachers statewide collaborate to navigate challenges of online learning amid coronavirus outbreak

RELATED: Bowdoin College donates medical supplies to local hospitals

At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're focusing our news coverage on the facts and not the fear around the illness. To see our full coverage, visit our coronavirus section, here: /coronavirus

NEWS CENTER Maine Coronavirus Coverage

RELATED: Nurse at Waldo County General Hospital tests positive for COVID-19

RELATED: FACTS NOT FEAR blog: 142 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Maine

NEWS CENTER Maine YouTube Coronavirus Playlist