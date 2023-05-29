Maine nonprofit helping unhoused veterans break the cycle

Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance is working to help veterans get off the streets.

SANFORD, Maine — After serving their country, a growing number of veterans in Maine somehow end up on the streets. According to the most recent federal numbers, an estimated 240 Maine veterans are likely experiencing homelessness right now.

There are some government programs to help, but one local nonprofit is working to help former service members get back on their feet by going out and finding them.

From slices of hot pizza to homemade sandwiches, snacks, drinks, and fruit, for some people living on the streets on Memorial Day, it's the first full meal they've had in a while.

Volunteers with the nonprofit Maine Homeless Veterans Alliance also gave away clothing, personal care items, flashlights, and socks. All are donated by local businesses and community members. More than two dozen pairs of brand-new shoes went fast.

"They walk all day long so they are getting blood feet, blisters, and infections," Becky Jackson, an MHVA volunteer, explained.

Chad Grover is a U.S. Air Force veteran who served in Iraq after 9/11. He has struggled with finding a job since coming home to Maine and is grateful for the generosity of others.

"We don't get a whole lot from everybody, sometimes we get a lot of discrimination, and straight-up harassment, in a lot of ways, they take the time to get to know us and treat us like human beings," Grover said.

MHVA volunteers have also helped furnish and supply several hundred "forever homes" for veterans across Maine getting off the streets. The nonprofit also connects veterans with services, including the VA, in an effort to break the cycle.

"They actually know that we care about them, some of them feel that nobody cares about them, " Kevin Nicholson, chairman of the nonprofit and a U.S. Navy veteran, said.

Kindness that goes beyond helping service members on the streets. For Lilly Sprague, the donations of food and clothing mean survival.

"I think it's awesome that someone cares, more than my own family. I think it's great," Sprague said, as she brushed back tears.

A project under MHVA, "It Takes A Village 207," plans to pass out food and needed items at Central Park in Sanford on a weekly basis. Three generations of Jackson's family plan to help, including her mother Journey and her daughter Gracie.

"I really like helping the homeless, it's my favorite thing to do," 8-year-old Gracie said.

The family and a team of volunteers are working to meet growing demand from veterans and others, struggling with experiencing homelessness and food insecurity.

MHVA is raising money for a new van to transport furniture and other donations. The nonprofit also needs a warehouse to store donated items to support the "It Takes A Village 207" project.

For more information on how you can help the MHVA, contact Kevin Nicholson at knicholson@mainehva.org or 207-228-4936. To contact Becky Jackson, you can direct message "It Takes A Village 207" on Facebook or email itav207@yahoo.com.