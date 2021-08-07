Maine Mariners coach donates funds from his 'Skills Challenge' to the Locker Project

Mariners head coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong donated $3,500 to the Locker Project after raising the money from his skills competition in March.

SCARBOROUGH, Maine — The busy offseason for the Maine Mariners continues. Last week the professional hockey team announced it is the newest affiliate of the Boston Bruins.

On Tuesday, head coach and Assistant General Manager Riley Armstrong and his wife Amber made a $3,500 donation to the Locker Project in Scarborough.

The money was raised in March when Armstrong held the Armstrong Skills Competition at the Rink at Thompson's Point. The hockey skills challenge drew competitors of all ages as they tested their puck handling abilities, clocked their slap shots, and raced around the ice.

The Locker Project donates fresh food to more than 30 preschools, schools, and neighborhood sites in the Portland area.

Armstrong, who has two younger children, said the Locker Project was a perfect fit for their donation, as food needs have increased throughout Maine as a result of the COIVD-19 pandemic.

"There [have] been so many people who have been hit [during the pandemic] and we're lucky enough to be part of the Maine Mariners and to give back to the community that comes to watch us play hockey games," he added.

Kathyrn Sargent, the executive director of the Locker Project, said the nonprofit's efforts have doubled since the pandemic began and despite mask-wearing and social distancing restrictions being dropped, the need for food has not decreased.

"Every contribution we get just goes right into this effort to make sure kids and families specifically have the foods that they want," she added.