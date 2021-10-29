Join in the paw-ty at Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland's Shelter Sleep-In

ARLGP is hosting its annual Sleep-In to help raise money to support the life saving work the shelter does. NCM's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg will participate.

PORTLAND, Maine — Animal Refuge of Greater Portland’s Shelter Sleep-In takes place on November 12. Twenty-one contestants will spend the night in a kennel with a four legged- furry friend.

The goal is to raise the most funds through friends, family, colleagues and social media to help them take the top spot and be crowned our 2021 Shelter Sleep-In champion.

You can join the fun that evening in the Shelter Sleep-In Zoom Paw-ty. The online party will be moderated by NEWS CENTER Maine’s Lee Goldberg and Amanda Hill, who are also contestants.

Each Sleep-In competitor will be introduced, announce their totals, and an award for the top fundraiser will be revealed. There are prizes to hand out to Sleep-In donors.

Check out ARLGP.ORG for the Zoom link as the event gets closer.

Donations start NOW! To donate to Amanda and Lee, as well as the other 19 contestants, click here.