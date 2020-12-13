Husson University presents Còig's virtual holiday concert to support financially struggling college students

Proceeds from the virtual concert will benefit Husson University's 'Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund'

MAINE, Maine — Each of the past three years, Còig, one of Atlantic Canada's premiere Celtic musical groups, has given a holiday concert at Husson University's Gracie Theatre.

The show is usually "completely sold out," says Gracie Theatre's managing director, Jeri Misler.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, Còig will hold its holiday concert virtually. The performance will be available to Mainers from Sunday, December 13th, through Tuesday, December 15th.

“We’ve enjoyed Còig concerts at the Gracie for several seasons,” says Misler. “Unfortunately, we are not able to present a live concert this year due to the pandemic. To help area residents enjoy some holiday cheer, we made the decision to offer everyone the opportunity to access an online performance experience. Fans in Maine will now be able to enjoy the traditional and original Celtic music of Còig in their own homes!”

Tickets to the online concert are available here. The video will be available for only 48 hours, beginning Monday.

A longstanding tradition of the group will not stop this year. At each performance, they ask the concert venue to choose an organization to benefit.

This year, Misler told group members that Husson's "Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund" for students has been depleted by student need. So concert tickets cost just $20 per home, and viewers can also donate to the fund and support financially struggling students.

"The Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund is designed to help students who didn’t have access to a sufficient quantity of affordable, nutritious food. In addition, it provides support for emergency needs such as prescription medications, automobile repairs, or any unforeseen needs that improve the health and well-being of Husson students," says Eric Gordon, executive director of communications at Husson University.

Patrons are encouraged to donate to the Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund after they purchase their concert ticket online.

If you are interested in supporting Husson University’s Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund without purchasing a ticket to the performance by Còig, click here.

Before the concert, virtual concert viewers will be able to enjoy a brief, pre-recorded interview between the band members and Misler, as they share stories about this holiday concert and discuss the importance of supporting Husson University’s Food Insecurity and Emergency Fund during the holidays.