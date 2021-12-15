How Mainers can help Midwest tornado victims

The Red Cross says money and blood are needed to help those affected by the recent tornadoes in the Midwest.

KENTUCKY, USA — At least 88 people, including families and children, have been confirmed dead across five states after a series of tornadoes across the Midwest.

Many people are asking how they can help the victims in Kentucky, Tennessee, Arkansas, and Missouri. According to the Red Cross, money and blood donations are the best way to help.

The organization said the U.S. was already facing historically low amounts of blood before the tornadoes. Donors with Type O negative blood are most wanted because it can be transfused to patients of any other blood type. Doctors turn to this blood type in emergencies when there is no time to match a patient’s blood type, the Red Cross said.

To find a blood donation opportunity near you, click here.

When it comes to monetary donations, the organization said no amount is too small to help. Those looking to directly support the people affected by the recent tornadoes can write “Southern and Midwest Tornadoes” in the memo line of a check, fill in a donation form, and mail it or bring it to a local Red Cross chapter.

For more ways to donate, click here.