Holden Police Department ends year with '25 Acts of Kindness'

Holden police officers are doing one act of kindness a day to help bring a little holiday cheer to some of its residents.

HOLDEN, Maine — For the Holden Police Department, the best way to end this year is by doing 25 acts of kindness.

Starting December 1 until Christmas Day, Holden police officers are doing different things in Holden to help bring a little cheer to some of its less privileged residents.

On Thursday, police chief Chris Greeley stopped at Holbrook School in Holden and delivered seven Walmart gift cards, which the school's counselor will be distributed to seven families in need whose students attend the school.



After that, Greeley drove to Maine Military Supply where he added toys to its 'Toys for Tots' box and gave the store CEO $100 that will be given out to a veteran in need.

"For four years ago, we got the idea to try to do some things in the community that would help people, just as a way of interacting with people in completely positive ways, and a chance for us to give things to people in the community out of our own pockets, and it had just continued on," Greeley said.

This is the fourth year that the department has done this initiative.

"I think any chance for us to number one help is good and number two have a positive interaction and communication within the community, I think that also is very important," Greeley said.

No, we aren't giving children @Town_of_Holden police coffee mugs for Christmas, but we DID make this donation of toys today, as we start the first day of our 4th, '25 Days of Kindness!'😉(We also donated to a local Cub Scout Pack AND a @dunkindonuts fundraiser!) #GivingTuesday pic.twitter.com/HyHTNI48rc — Holden Police Department (@HoldenPolice) December 1, 2020