Help the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland raise money during their 'Shelter Sleep-In'

PORTLAND, Maine — Nineteen contestants will be participating in the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland's Shelter Sleep-In on Friday, November 20.
Contestants will each have their own shelter animal to bond with for the sleep-in.
Looking to be part of this event? You can donate to your favorite contestant anytime from now until the end of the Shelter Sleep-In on November 21.
Donations can be made on the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland's website.
All funds that are raised will go to help the life-saving work to support and care for the shelter animals.
NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg, both owners of shelter animals, will be participating in this event again.
So who will you be donating to?