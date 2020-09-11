Help the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland raise money during their 'Shelter Sleep-In'

On November 20, The Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland is holding its second annual Shelter Sleep-In.

PORTLAND, Maine — Nineteen contestants will be participating in the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland's Shelter Sleep-In on Friday, November 20.

Contestants will each have their own shelter animal to bond with for the sleep-in.

Looking to be part of this event? You can donate to your favorite contestant anytime from now until the end of the Shelter Sleep-In on November 21.

Donations can be made on the Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland's website.

All funds that are raised will go to help the life-saving work to support and care for the shelter animals.

NEWS CENTER Maine's Amanda Hill and Lee Goldberg, both owners of shelter animals, will be participating in this event again.