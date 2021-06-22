Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland resumes interior work

The nonprofit paused interior work because of the COVID pandemic

PORTLAND, Maine — After more than a year of pausing indoor repair jobs, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland's Critical Home Repair program has returned to interior work.

The nonprofit has only been working on outdoor repairs during the pandemic. Habitat said with its staff fully vaccinated staff, it feels safe to return to repairing issues on inside spaces.

Habitat for Humanity said the Critical Home Repair program provides comprehensive repairs designed to eradicate problems and extend the functional life of a house. In addition, it allows the owners to age in place in the safety and security of their own home.

“To keep our families and staff safe, we've been working on exterior jobs like roof repairs and accessibility ramps only for the past year,” Ryan Carmichael, Habitat for Humanity of Greater Portland Critical Home Repair Manager, said. “We are happy to be able to get back to completing necessary repairs on interiors of homes for people who really need it.”