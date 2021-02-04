5-year-old brings Easter joy to homeless kids

'From Lil with Love' is now a non-profit to help the less fortunate

RUMFORD, Maine — More than a dozen children who are living in homeless shelters in Western Maine received an early visit from the Easter bunny thanks to the generosity of a 5-year-old girl and her family.

Friday Liliana Tripp and her parents delivered 15 Easter baskets at the emergency shelter operated by Rumford Group Homes.

The baskets filled with stuffed animals, books, eggs, and dye kits were collected through donations from the community. They are being distributed to children staying at shelters in Rumford, Norway and Leeds.

What started as a home school project for the first-grader has lead to several projects over the past year, from collecting food to donations of toys and school supplies.