Please donate to NCM's 2022 Feed Maine Telethon and help Mainers in need

PORTLAND, Maine — An estimated 13.5 percent of Maine’s population experienced food insecurity in 2021, or 182,000 people. This compares to about 167,000 before the pandemic.

Of the nearly 250,000 children in Maine, an estimated 20 percent, or nearly 50,000 kids, are at risk of hunger. This means 1 in 5 kids do not have regular access to enough healthy food.

NEWS CENTER Maine launched Feed Maine in September 2017 with a goal to raise enough money to supply 1 million meals to the people of Maine when and where they need it, ultimately to end food insecurity in our state. We are happy to report we reached that goal, but Mainers are still food insecure, and we need your help.

Join us from 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 5, for the fifth annual Feed Maine telethon.

On Thursday morning, May 5, NEWS CENTER Maine will share the phone number to call to donate during our telethon.

You can also donate to NEWS CENTER Maine’s Telethon here. (Note: This link will be active starting May 2.)

NEWS CENTER Maine’s Online Merch Store is open for viewers to purchase a NCM item all while helping to feed Mainers, and $3 from each purchase will be donated to The NCM Feed Maine Telethon. You can make a purchase here. This site will be open through May 31.

Hannaford will be sponsoring a Matching Mainer’s hour, in which all donations made from 5:30 to 6:30 PM will be matched up to $25,000.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to partner with Good Shepherd Food Bank to help end food insecurity in Maine.

A reminder that $1 can help serve 3 meals to a Mainer in need.

Funds for the telethon will be used for the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s programs – statewide food distribution, purchasing from Maine farmers, child hunger programs including school pantry and backpack, nutrition education and cooking lessons, and more.

Good Shepherd Food Bank is committed to providing Mainers in need with nutritious food. Since GSFB is a primary source of food for so many Mainers, they are proud in helping to provide nutritious food to improve people’s health.