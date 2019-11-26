MAINE, USA — In December of 1996, WCSH 6 reporter Bob Elliot, was tired of all the standard classic music of Christmas, and he figured it was time for something new — a new Christmas song that Maine could call its own. Bob reached out to local songwriter Con Fullam during the second week of December 1986 and asked him to write a Christmas song. Malinda Liberty sang lead, and a handful of WCSH 6 employees, including Pat Callaghan, sang backup. The rest is history.

In 2016, Con, Malinda, Pat and three other people who sang the original version reunited along with some NEWS CENTER Maine talent (Amanda Hill and more) for an encore performance.

From now on, all proceeds from all purchases of the Christmas in Maine Special 30 Year Anniversary Edition album and songs will be donated to the NEWS CENTER Maine Feed Maine program, helping feed Mainers in need through the Good Shepherd Food Bank.

The Christmas in Maine Special 30 Year Anniversary Edition album and individual songs are available for download on iTunes, including the original version of the Maine Christmas Song.

♫ "There's still meaning in the magic of Christmas, in the state where the Christmas trees grow

"Where neighbors still drop by with cookies, breads, and pies, and warm themselves beside the kitchen stove

"It's the spirit of sharing, giving and caring, hanging wreaths upon the neighbor's door

"That's the spirit of Maine at Christmas time, from her mountains to her great Atlantic shore

"You can find a farmer hitching up his horses, to the sleigh that the family's had for years

"To give the children rides, through the snow white countryside, and the forest filled with timid whitetail deer

"It's the spirit of sharing, giving and caring, hanging wreaths upon your neighbor's door

"That's the spirit of Maine at Christmas time, from her mountains to her great Atlantic shore

"Families still invite their friends and neighbors, in their search for the perfect Christmas tree

"Walking 'cross the frozen fields and rivers, oftentimes in snow above their knees

"It's the spirit of sharing, giving and caring, hanging wreaths upon your neighbors' doors

"That's the spirit of Maine at Christmas time, from her mountains to her great Atlantic shore" ♫

