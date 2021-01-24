'It is ok to ask for help.' More people experience food insecurity for the first time

Good Shepherd Food Bank releases new 'You Are Not Alone' campaign to encourage more people to ask for help.

MAINE, Maine — More Mainers are experiencing food insecurity for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began, and food pantries are ready to help.

To encourage Mainers to ask for help, Good Shepherd Food Bank has launched a new campaign, 'You Are Not Alone,' to teach people that asking for help is not a sign of weakness.

"We want to let people know that agencies are there, they are open, they are willing, they are welcoming, and they are ready to help," says Dawn DiFiore, director of community partnerships for Good Shepherd Food Bank.

Accessing food help can help relieve stress, and many resources are nearby and available for anyone who needs them.

"If you need it for a week, if you need it for a month, if you need it for a year, we are not here to judge ... we are here to help and we are happy to do so, so please come out and take advantage of what we have available," says DiFiore.

Last year, Good Shepherd Food Bank gave out two million more meals than any other year.

"Help is there, it's right around the corner, all you need to do is reach out and they are ready to help you with your food needs," says DiFiore.