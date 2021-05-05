Free lunch sites for children will return this summer

Good Shepherd Food Bank will once again partner with Bangor and Brewer nonprofits to sponsor five summer lunch sites.

BANGOR, Maine — More than 70,000 Maine children live with food insecurity and don’t know where their next meal will come from, according to Good Shepherd Food Bank. It’s a problem the organization is helping to solve.

Once again, the food bank will sponsor lunch sites in Bangor and Brewer this summer.

It's working with organizations including the Bangor Boys & Girls Club, Maine Discovery Museum, Brewer Housing Authority, the Bangor School Department, and others to provide meals to children under age 18 without charge.

The meals will be provided at five different locations. They will be available during the weekdays of June, July, and August. Days and times will vary depending on the site. Good Shepherd Food Bank will release more details about the summer lunch sites in the coming weeks.

Bangor School Department Interim Superintendent Kathy Harris-Swedberg says the department has been working with the food bank to determine what sites are best for the children of the area.

“We want to make sure children have the food that they need," says Harris-Swedberg. "We understand that we have a population of students who may not be able to have regular food. They have food insecurities and [these summer lunch sites will] provide a measure that would allow students to have nourishing food throughout the summer."