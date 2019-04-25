Do you want to see a Red Sox game all while helping to Feed Mainers? Now is your chance.

Make a bid on our NEWS CENTER Maine Feed Maine Fenway Gameday Package Ebay auction. It’s compliments of NESN and will benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank.

It is an Ebay auction put on by Good Shepherd Food Bank that includes….

2 tickets to a Red Sox Game (Date/Game/Seats: TBD)

A meet & greet with the booth talent before the game

Green Monster Tour

Production Truck Visit

Pre-Game show if the winner desires and weather conditions permit. (This is weather pending.)

Images of auction winners will be used for promotional purposes

Bidding is now open and begins at $250.

The auction will close during our Feed Maine telethon on Thursday May 2 at 3:00 PM.

NOTE: Game day tickets haven’t been chosen yet, but any game at Fenway is a great game! Continue to check back as we hope to have the game day chosen before the auction ends.

Our Feed Maine telethon to benefit Good Shepherd Food Bank is next Thursday, May 2 from 5:00 AM - 8:00 PM. You can donate now at FeedMaine.Com or call us during the telethon.