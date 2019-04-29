14% of Maine households are food insecure, meaning they don’t have access to enough nutritious food. Food insecurity is having to skip meals, restrict your diet to low-cost, unhealthy foods. 1 in 5 Maine children lives in a food insecure home.

We can change that — together.

NEWS CENTER Maine launched Feed Maine in September 2017 with a goal to raise enough money to supply 1 million meals to the people of Maine when and where they need it, ultimately to end food insecurity in our state. We won't stop until that goal is reached.

Join us Thursday May 2, for The Feed Maine telethon from 5:00 AM to 8:00 PM

We will have phone banks in our Bangor and Portland Stations.

PLEASE CALL 855-875-4328 or visit FeedMaine.com

Until then, please feel free to donate at FeedMaine.com to help our Maine neighbors in need.

How your donation can help.

$100 donation = meals for a family of 4 for a month

$200 donation = food for a child to take home from a school pantry for an entire school year

$275 donation = supply a senior with food for an entire year though their local pantry

$500 donation = 1,000 pounds of fresh produce from a local Maine farm

Remember you can bid on our Fenway Gameday Package to help feed Mainers all while watching a Red Sox game.

Funds for the telethon will be used for the Good Shepherd Food Bank’s programs – statewide food distribution, purchasing from Maine farmers, child hunger programs including school pantry and backpack, nutrition education and cooking lessons, and more.

Summer is a difficult time for families who struggle with hunger because kids are out of school and often don’t have access to school meals. While some communities have Summer Meals programs, many don’t have accessible meal sites, especially in rural areas.