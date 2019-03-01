There's a lot of talk about New Year's resolutions right now. At NEWS CENTER Maine, we're resolving to help more Mainers who are in need get access to healthy meals in 2019.

We're relaunching our Feed Maine Campaign. The program was such an amazing success last year thanks to Mainers like you. Between online donations and our telethon, we raised more than $167,000 for the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which helped deliver more than 669,000 meals for hungry Mainers.

All through 2018, we showed your exactly how your donations were being used to help your neighbors. It's stories like those that you can expect to see as we continue our campaign in the new year. You'll see Feed Maine stories twice a month on NEWS CENTER Maine leading up to our telethon in May. To donate before then, go to www.feedmaine.com.