Feed a Mainer—wear a Don Carrigan T-shirt!

By purchasing this one-of-a-kind Don Carrigan CDC Briefing t-shirt, you can help support hungry Mainers during this pandemic through NCM's Feed Maine campaign.

MAINE, USA — Looking to upgrade your wardrobe in time for summer? Buy a Don Carrigan Daily Briefing shirt and help Feed Maine!

NEWS CENTER Maine and Good Shepherd Food Bank began a partnership more than 14 years ago with an annual Feed ME one-day food drive. This event successfully collected non-perishable food items and cash donations across the state to support Mainers struggling with hunger. Through that program, we learned that food insecurity is more than collecting dry goods and donations once a year. It’s a year-round problem. Thousands of Mainers struggle to provide healthy food for their families every day, especially during this pandemic. In 2018, NEWS CENTER Maine decided it was time to take a different approach.

As part of our commitment to the entire state, NEWS CENTER Maine launched the year-round NEWS CENTER Feed Maine program. Together with the Good Shepherd Food Bank, our goal was to raise money to supply one million meals to help people gain access to nutritious food when and where they need it, and to ultimately help end food insecurity in Maine. NEWS CENTER Maine is happy to say this goal was met.

As this pandemic continues, NEWS CENTER Maine is committed to helping Mainers who are food insecure in this time of need. When you buy this Don Carrigan Daily Briefing shirt, $11.50 of your purchase will help feed a Mainer. Good Shepherd Food Bank tells us that a $1 donation can provide up to three meals.

Let’s do the math: your single shirt purchase will help provide more than 30 meals for hungry Mainers. Double up with a friend and you are putting more than 60 meals on tables throughout the state.