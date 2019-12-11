PORTLAND, Maine — The Maine Mariners strive to provide exciting entertainment on the ice, and also to help out local Maine communities.

The Mariners, in conjunction with the Cross Insurance Arena, have launched the “Community Collection Program” for the 2019-20 season.

The team is asking fans to donate items to various local charitable causes during Mariners homes games and other Cross Insurance Arena events. The Community Collection Program will feature three different categories of items based on the spirit of each season. At all Mariners games, in exchange for donating a select amount of items for each collection period, fans can receive a free ticket to a regular season weekday game.

Currently, if a fan brings five non-perishable food items to a Mariners game, they will receive a ticket to a future 2019-20 weekday game. The food items will be donated to the South Portland Food Cupboard.

The South Portland Food Cupboard is especially seeking cans of chicken noodle soup, tomato soup, boxes of mac and cheese, jars of grape jelly, apple jelly, canned tuna fish, tomato sauce, canned pasta sauce, one-pound bags of white and brown rice, canned peaches, mixed fruit, and pears. Fans are asked to check the expiration date of items before donating.

“Mariners games are far from just hockey,” said Adam Goldberg, Mariners Vice President of Business Operations. “Our season is 36 opportunities for friends, neighbors, colleagues and family to come together and enjoy a night out. Some of our neighbors need help and our games are a great chance to raise awareness and collect goods. We have partnered with some great organizations this season to make a positive impact on fellow Mainers.”

“We are so grateful that the Maine Mariners are partnering with us in the fight against hunger,” said Dwayne Hopkins, Executive Director at the South Portland Food Cupboard. “The goal of any team is to win. Right now one in four children in Cumberland County are losing to Hunger. We thank the Mariners for being a part of the team that is ‘Feeding Neighbors in Need.’”

In order to earn Mariners weekday tickets, items must be donated at Mariners games. A collection table will be located inside the main gates at the “Promotions Port” area. This specific promotion runs through the end of November.

