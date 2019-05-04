BANGOR, Maine — The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor provides after-school and summer programming for kids in the Bangor Housing Facility.

RELATED: Feed Maine: Taking what she needs, giving all she can

In addition to providing structured learning and play time, the program provides its kids with extra food to fill gaps in the day when they may not have access to a meal.

RELATED: Woman gives back to the soup kitchen that saved her life

In October, it began providing "super snack," which is a nutritious small meal for the students to have right after school while they do their homework.

"Our ultimate goal is to help our children have successful futures, and part of that is nourishing their mind and bodies," says executive director Catherine Myatt.

The Boys & Girls Club of Bangor also has a food pantry. The majority of the food it gives out is provided by the Good Shepherd Food Bank.