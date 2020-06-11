Biddeford mother makes meals for hungry neighbors in daughter's memory

Tammy Harvison delivers meals to the homeless and snack packs for the nurse’s office to give out at the local middle school.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — There are many people and families in Maine who don't know where their next meal is coming from.

The pandemic is only making matters worse.

According to the latest from Maine's largest hunger-relief organization, The Good Shepherd Food Bank, the rate of food insecurity is increasing, especially in York County.

According to the Good Shepherd Food Bank, which gets help tracking this information from Feeding America -- York County alone has a projected food insecurity percentage of 14.1 percent (28,600 people) right now that's 30 percent higher than two years ago.

The child food insecurity rate has gone up 38 percent in just two years.

In Biddeford however – one woman is making it her mission to make sure no one goes hungry in her community.

Every day for the last month and a half, Tammy Harvison has been making meals for the homeless and snack bags for the nurses at the local middle school to distribute to the kids.

She says she does this in honor of her late daughter, who passed away four years ago Monday, to be exact.

"It's been a long road for me to accept that she's not coming back," she said about her daughter, Brittany. "That's why I do this because I turned all that negative into positive."

