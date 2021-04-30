4th Annual Feed Maine Telethon will help to feed hungry Mainers

Please donate to NCM's 2021 Feed Maine Telethon on May 6. Help a fellow Mainer who may be hungry during this pandemic.

MAINE, USA — DONATE TO FEED MAINE TELETHON HERE.

Purchase a Don Carrigan shirt and help support Feed Maine HERE.

In the last year, many food pantries across the state reported increased visits from families who had never had to use the food pantry.

Before the pandemic, 12.3% of Mainers were food-insecure. At the height of the pandemic, that number jumped to 14.7%. Thanks to the resilient food pantries and other agencies in our state, along with the generosity of thousands of Mainers, we anticipate that Maine’s hunger rate will level off at 13.5% in 2021.

Together we can Feed Maine.

NEWS CENTER Maine launched Feed Maine in September 2017 with a goal to raise enough money to supply one million meals to the people of Maine when and where they need it, ultimately to end food insecurity in our state. We are happy to report we reached that goal, but Mainers are still food insecure, and we need your help.

Join us Thursday May 6, for The 4th annual Feed Maine telethon from 5 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

Check back Thursday morning (May 6) for the number to call to donate during our telethon

How your donation can help.

$1,000 = Feeds 8 children and their families to take food home from school for an entire school year

$365 = A year of healthy meals for one Mainer

$125 = Food for a child and their family to take home from school for an entire school year

$88 = Meals for a family for a month

$50 = 130 lbs. of fresh produce from Maine farms

$30 = Meals for a senior on fixed income for an entire month

As life inches closer to normal, the hope is that Mainers will remember our "normal" included one in five Maine kids going to bed without enough food.

An 11% increase in the rate of child hunger is anticipated due to the pandemic, meaning more than 50,000 kids in Maine go without enough food to eat.

Approximately 85,000 Mainers are estimated to experience very low food security in 2021, up 10% from pre-pandemic levels.

Pandemic-induced hunger hit communities of color even harder. Pre-pandemic, levels of food insecurity for Maine households of color was double the rate of all households, and Black households had rates of hunger that were nearly three times as high.

Funds for the telethon will be used for Good Shepherd Food Bank’s programs, such as statewide food distribution, purchasing from Maine farmers, child hunger programs including school pantry and backpack, nutrition education and cooking lessons, and more.