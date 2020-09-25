Poland Spring makes major donation to Dempsey Challenge

POLAND, MAINE, Maine — Every year runners, walkers, and bikers take part in The Dempsey Challenge to support The Dempsey Center which helps people manage the impacts of cancer. This year The Dempsey Challenge is going virtual and one of Maine’s most well-known businesses is giving the event a major financial boost. Poland Spring is celebrating its 175th anniversary by contributing $100,000 to the cause. That will be matched by The Dempsey Center to help even more Mainers living with cancer. Poland Spring Community Relations Manager Heather Printup said “The Dempsey Center has touched the lives of so many of us. It really hits close to home when we're able to give back in a meaningful way. That will really support our community." This is the 11th year in a row that Poland Spring has teamed up with The Dempsey Center to help provide valuable support and services at no cost to people living with cancer. If you’d like to help you can donate by visiting dempseycenter.org.