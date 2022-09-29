Patrick Dempsey partners with Aroma Joe's for special Dempsey Center fundraiser

To celebrate National Coffee Day, Aroma Joe's is donating $1 for every free coffee on Sept. 29 to the Dempsey Center.

MAINE, USA — Maine native Patrick Dempsey is partnering with Aroma Joe's to both celebrate National Coffee Day and raise funds for the Dempsey Center.

The Lewiston actor, well-known for his role as Derek Shepherd in the popular medical drama "Grey's Anatomy," founded the Dempsey Center in 2008 to make life better for people who are impacted by cancer, according to the Dempsey Center website. Even better -- the services the Dempsey Center provides to people come at no cost.

Aroma Joe's, a company native to Maine, is the official coffee sponsor of the Dempsey Center, a news release issued by Aroma Joe's said.

On Sept. 29, coffee-lovers can receive a free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee. Members of the AJ’s Rewards system can receive a free up to 24-ounce hot or iced coffee, according to the release.

The Maine-based coffee company will be donating $1 for every free coffee to the Dempsey Center.

“Aroma Joe’s has been a strong community supporter of the Dempsey Center and our ongoing mission since 2019,” Patrick Dempsey said in the release. “Their National Coffee Day fundraising campaign helps to not only fund our programs but builds community awareness. What better way to celebrate the day than by enjoying a free delicious Aroma Joe’s coffee while supporting people impacted by cancer.”

“Most everyone has been impacted by cancer – whether personally or with a loved one; I am currently going through cancer treatment and am a proud user of the amazing Dempsey Center services,” Aroma Joe's Chief Marketing Officer Carrie Riley said in the release. “Being able to see first-hand the incredible impact the Dempsey Center has for patients and their families has been amazing. Please join us on National Coffee Day to get your free 16-ounce hot or iced coffee and help support this outstanding organization.”

One free 16-ounce coffee will be available all day on Sept. 29. AJ’s Rewards members can redeem one free 24-ounce coffee reward from Sept. 29 through Oct. 6 in the mobile app.