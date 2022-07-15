Help those who have been impacted by cancer by registering for the 14th Dempsey Challenge

The 14th Dempsey Challenge will take place in Lewiston on September 24 and 25. Run, walk, or ride to help those who have been impacted by cancer.

LEWISTON, Maine — The Dempsey Center's mission is to make life better for those impacted by cancer, whether it is at their two locations in Lewiston or South Portland or through their Dempsey Connects virtual programs.

The impact of a cancer diagnosis goes far beyond the patient and often far beyond diagnosis and treatment. The Dempsey Center serves all those impacted by cancer — at any phase of the journey.

Founded in 2008 by actor Patrick Dempsey and his family, the center provides counseling, nutrition classes, integrative therapies, movement, and fitness classes, as well as youth and family services.

The biggest fundraiser The Dempsey Center holds is The Dempsey Challenge. This year The Challenge will once again take place at Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston, Maine. The 5K/10K run/walk will take place on Saturday, September 24, and the riding portion of The Challenge will take place on Sunday, September 25.

Once again, The Dempsey Challenge has brought back The Global Challenge as part of the event this year. If you can't make it to the in-person event, the virtual event allows you to complete anywhere and in any way you choose.

To register and be part of The Dempsey Challenge this year, click here.

It's important to note there is a fundraising commitment of $250 to participate in The Dempsey Challenge, with your registration fee counting towards that total.

($250 fundraising - $60 registration fee = $190 left to hit your goal!)

Youth participants (18 and younger) receive a discount. For youth participants, it's a $30 registration with a suggested fundraising goal of $125