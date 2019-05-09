The Dempsey Challenge, presented by Amgen Oncology, is in its 11th year of fundraising for the Dempsey Center

This annual run, walk, and cycle experience will put its funds towards making life better for people managing the impact of cancer.

Here are the details for The Dempsey Challenge Weekend.

When: September 28 – September 29 with packet pickup beginning on Friday, September 27.

Where: Simard – Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston, Maine

What: Run and Walk will be on Saturday the 28 with the cycle rides on Sunday the 29.

This year the Run/Walk will be a 5k and 10K while the cycle routes will be 10 miles all the way up to a 100 miles.

The Festival in the Park will be all weekend long with several vendors, food and music for the whole family.

Not a runner, walker or cyclist, you can still be a part of the Dempsey Challenge by signing up to be a volunteer.

NEWS CENTER Maine is proud to be a media sponsor for the 11th Dempsey Challenge and will be reporting live from The Challenge all weekend long.

ncm