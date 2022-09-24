Dempsy Challenge draws hundreds to weekend events in Lewiston

The Dempsey Challenge 5K and 10K runs and walks happened on Saturday, Sept. 24, in Simard-Payne Park. The bike rides are scheduled for Sunday, Sept. 25.

LEWISTON, Maine — The 2022 Dempsey Challenge is officially underway.

On Saturday, Sept. 24, hundreds of people flocked to Simard-Payne Park in Lewiston for the first "normal" weekend-long event since the pandemic began.

The Dempsey Challenge raises money for the Dempsey Center during this annual event. Through its two physical locations in Lewiston and South Portland and its online platform Dempsey Connects, the Dempsey Center provides support to cancer patients and their loved ones at no cost. Services range from counseling to fitness guidance to nutrition help. Staff members said at any given time, there are about 90 programs running.

"I feel elated. I cannot believe the support we’ve gotten from the community," Cara Valentino, CEO and president of the Dempsey Center, told NEWS CENTER Maine Saturday morning.

I’m happy to be taking a weekend away from the desk to cover the #DempseyChallenge2022! This is one of my favorite events of the year. The @dempsey_center does such important work for #cancer patients and their families. We’ll have coverage throughout the day on @newscentermaine! pic.twitter.com/TvJGQvJKq5 — Chloe Teboe (@ChloeTeboe) September 24, 2022

Valentino hasn't even been in her role for an entire year, so this is the first Dempsey Challenge she has experienced as a part of the Dempsey Center. She said she feels like the work she does now is her life's calling. She said hearing from people participating in the Dempsey Challenge has meant a lot.

"What folks most prominently have said to me over the last two days is they’re so grateful to be here, because they can share in this experience with others who understand what they’re going through," Valentino said.

Cheri Dvorchak and Susie "Q" Morton can relate to that sentiment. Their team (the "Shenanigans Squad") traveled all the way to Lewiston from Illinois and Wisconsin. It's their team's fifth year doing the Dempsey Challenge, but it's Morton's seventh or eighth year. She's battling stage-four cancer.

"You’re thankful you’re alive every day," Morton said. "You just keep rocking it. You stand up for your fellow warriors and just support [each other]."

Dvorchak is a cancer survivor herself. She battled breast cancer and said the Dempsey Challenge makes her heart "so full".

"It’s just so amazing, all the support," Dvorchak said, later adding, "[It's the] best day of the year. Well, best weekend of the year."

For Jennie Hogan and her son, the Dempsey Challenge hits closer to home this year than usual. Jennie's mother-in-law died last October of pancreatic cancer, just two and a half months after learning about her diagnosis.

"She was a lover of books, her garden. She loved debates," Jennie said.

"Every time we went [to see her], she always gave us Klondike bars," Cashel added.

Hogan said she and her family have been coming to the Dempsey Challenge from Haverhill, Massachusetts, for 13 years now. She said it's helpful to be around a community with similar experiences, which is why she still wants to show her support for everyone.

"They all have a mémère in their life or somebody else that they are fighting for or cheering for or missing today," Hogan said.

For Dr. Lizzie Baker, that person is her mother, who lost a seven-year battle with terminal lung cancer in May. This past Friday would have been Baker's mother's birthday. Baker said while it has been a tough weekend, she has still found a way to push through, calling her mother a "fighter".

"When she was passing away, I told her we’d always be together, and I really believe that," Baker said. "I carry her with me every day."

Baker said this year, she donated $10,000 to the Space to Breathe program, which allows teenagers who have lost people to cancer to go to camp for a retreat. She said she did so in her mother's memory.

"I told my Mom that was going to be her legacy before she died, so that makes it really special this year," Baker said.