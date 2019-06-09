LEWISTON, Maine — The 11th annual Dempsey Challenge is Sept. 28-29!

NEWS CENTER Maine is a proud sponsor of the weekend-long fundraising experience in Lewiston, organized to raise money to help those impacted by cancer. Every dollar goes directly to the Dempsey Center.

The nonprofit provides free quality of life care to anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston by actor Patrick Dempsey, it delivers a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support.

Patrick founded the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Healing and Hope in 2008, inspired by his mother Amanda, who was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for cancer several times. Amanda passed away in 2014 at age 79.

In 2009, the event's first year, an impressive $1 million was raised.

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29

Location: Simard-Payne Memorial Park

Pricing

23 & Under, Run/Walk: $20 / $150 ages 18+

23 & Under, Cycle: $40 / $150 ages 18+

23 & Under, Combo: $60 / $150 ages 18+

Run/Walk: $35 / $150

Cycle: $75 / $150

Combo: $100 / $150

Virtual Participant $0 / $0

Assistance

Register

View Guide

Areas include: Green Team (recycling); venue setup and tear down; medical; massage and reiki tent; registration; Festival in the Park; bag and bike valet; 5K & 10K cafe; supply distribution; and more

Questions

Friday, Sept. 27

Noon - 7 p.m.

Simard-Payne Memorial Park

Packet Pick-Up for all

Official Merchandise Tent

Saturday, Sept. 28

6 - 8 a.m.

Packet Pick-Up for runners/walkers, 6-7:30 a.m.

Opening ceremony led by Patrick, 7 a.m.

10K run/walk , 7:30 a.m.

, 7:30 a.m. 5K run/walk, 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Festival in the Park, featuring KidZone, Maine craft beer, wine and food truck festival, music, activities, expo and more, all open to public

1 - 7 p.m.

Maine Cycling Club reception, 1:30 p.m. @ Baxter

VIP reception (invite-only, $10,000+), 4 p.m.

Champions for Hope (invite-only, $3,000+), 5:30-7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

6 - 8 a.m.

Packet Pick-Up for cyclists, 6-7:15 a.m.

Opening ceremony led by Patrick, 7 a.m.

Fundraising cycling rides , 7:30 a.m. 100-, 65-, 50-, 25- and 10-mile groups

, 7:30 a.m.

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Festival in the Park, featuring Maine craft beer, wine and food truck festival, live entertainment and Patriots-Bills game, all open to public; KidZone till 1 p.m.

Lobster Trap opens, 9:30 a.m.

Fundraising awards led by Patrick, 2 p.m.

After party with live music, beer, wine, 4:15 p.m.

*11:59 p.m. is the final fundraising deadline*

Maps & Routes

Other Links/Info

- FAQs

- Cheer Station sign-up

- Amanda Dempsey Award nomination

- Dempsey Challenge Team List

- Dempsey Challenge Top Donors

- Rain or shine

- No pets allowed due to city ordinance

PAST: Dempsey Challenge, in 10th year, assembles thousands for charity