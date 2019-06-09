LEWISTON, Maine — The 11th annual Dempsey Challenge is Sept. 28-29!

NEWS CENTER Maine is a proud sponsor of the weekend-long fundraising experience in Lewiston, organized to raise money to help those impacted by cancer. Every dollar goes directly to the Dempsey Center.

The nonprofit provides free quality of life care to anyone impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston by actor Patrick Dempsey, it delivers a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support.

Patrick founded the Patrick Dempsey Center for Cancer Healing and Hope in 2008, inspired by his mother Amanda, who was treated at Central Maine Medical Center for cancer several times. Amanda passed away in 2014 at age 79.

In 2009, the event's first year, an impressive $1 million was raised.

2019 Stories

Sept. 5: Fairfield man's prostate cancer fight

REGISTER

Dates: Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 28-29
Location: Simard-Payne Memorial Park

Pricing

  • 23 & Under, Run/Walk: $20 / $150 ages 18+
  • 23 & Under, Cycle: $40 / $150 ages 18+
  • 23 & Under, Combo: $60 / $150 ages 18+
  • Run/Walk: $35 / $150
  • Cycle: $75 / $150
  • Combo: $100 / $150
  • Virtual Participant $0 / $0

Assistance

DONATE

Volunteer!

  • Register
  • View Guide
  • Areas include: Green Team (recycling); venue setup and tear down; medical; massage and reiki tent; registration; Festival in the Park; bag and bike valet; 5K & 10K cafe; supply distribution; and more
  • Questions

Friday, Sept. 27

Noon - 7 p.m.
Simard-Payne Memorial Park

Saturday, Sept. 28

6 - 8 a.m.

  • Packet Pick-Up for runners/walkers, 6-7:30 a.m.
  • Opening ceremony led by Patrick, 7 a.m.
  • 10K run/walk, 7:30 a.m.
  • 5K run/walk, 8 a.m.

8 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Festival in the Park, featuring KidZone, Maine craft beer, wine and food truck festival, music, activities, expo and more, all open to public

1 - 7 p.m.

Sunday, Sept. 29

6 - 8 a.m.

  • Packet Pick-Up for cyclists, 6-7:15 a.m.
  • Opening ceremony led by Patrick, 7 a.m.
  • Fundraising cycling rides, 7:30 a.m.
    • 100-, 65-, 50-, 25- and 10-mile groups

8 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Festival in the Park, featuring Maine craft beer, wine and food truck festival, live entertainment and Patriots-Bills game, all open to public; KidZone till 1 p.m.

  • Lobster Trap opens, 9:30 a.m.
  • Fundraising awards led by Patrick, 2 p.m.
  • After party with live music, beer, wine, 4:15 p.m.

*11:59 p.m. is the final fundraising deadline*

Maps & Routes

10-mile ride

Dempsey19_10-mile
Google

25-mile ride

Dempsey19_25-mile
Google

50-mile ride

Dempsey19_50-mile
Google

Metric Century (65-mile) ride

Dempsey19_65-mile
Google

Century (100-mile) ride

Dempsey19_100-mile
Google

5K Run/Walk

Dempsey19_5K
Google

10K Run/Walk

Dempsey19_10K
Google

Other Links/Info

- FAQs
- Cheer Station sign-up
- Amanda Dempsey Award nomination
- Dempsey Challenge Team List
- Dempsey Challenge Top Donors
- Rain or shine
- No pets allowed due to city ordinance

PAST: Dempsey Challenge, in 10th year, assembles thousands for charity