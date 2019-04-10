It was a weekend full of love, laughter and tears, but most of all a weekend to help those whose lives have been touched by cancer.

On a warm fall September weekend, Mainers, and those from around the globe, came out to take part in the Dempsey Challenge.

Whether you were running, walking, cycling or there to just cheer on a friend, it was a weekend to help support The Dempsey Center.

A message from The Dempsey Center, “Thanks to everyone from Maine and around the globe for a great 2019 Dempsey Challenge. The “Challenge Challenge” is on! So close to our highest goal ever: $1.5 million! Every dollar goes to Dempsey Center of Lewiston and South Portland. Making life better for anyone impacted by cancer. All services provided at no cost to anyone ever.

Visit www.dempseycenter.org and help get us there by Oct 31st.”

A thank you to all those that participated.