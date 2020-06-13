MAINE, USA — The above video is from 2019.

The 12th annual Dempsey Challenge will be a virtual this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Dempsey confirmed to NEWS CENTER Maine's Lee Nelson Friday.

As a result, those planning on being a part of the run, walk, and cycle event will not have to travel to Simard-Payne Memorial Park in Lewiston as previously planned. Instead, people from all over the world can participate.

This story will be updated with more information.

